Mr. Turkey 1315 Buchanan Rd Ste B
Food
Sandwiches
- Normal Turkey Sandwich (2.5 oz of turkey meat)
2.5 oz of succulent turkey meat, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, cucumbers, and creamy pickled vegetables, all nestled between two slices of a medium size artisanal bread roll, accompanied by a delicious sauce. It's a symphony of flavor in every bite!$9.99
- Supreme Turkey Sandwich (3.5 oz of turkey meat)
3.5 oz of succulent turkey meat, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, cucumbers, and creamy pickled vegetables, all nestled between two slices of a large size artisanal bread roll, accompanied by a delicious sauce. It's a symphony of flavor in every bite!$14.99
Drinks
Fresh Drinks
Sodas
- Coca-Cola Can$2.49
- Sprite Can$2.49
Mr Turkey Location and Hours
(925) 369-2121
Closed • Opens Friday at 8AM